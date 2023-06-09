St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, L'Erable, has announced that the annual Parish Homecoming will be July 9 on the church grounds, which is located 12 miles south of Kankakee on Rt. 45-52, and 1 mile east, according to information provided.
The event will start with Mass at 11 a.m. Chicken and pork chop dinners will be served from noon until 5 p.m. Cost of dinners includes chicken or pork chops, potato, slaw, applesauce, roll, dessert, and drink.
Back again this year is a 'Barnyard Style' Tractor Pull demonstration which starts at moon. The weigh-in for this event starts at 10 a.m. People may call 815-573-3156 for more information. People are invited to take a lawn chair and cheer on their favorite tractors.
The kids will be entertained with the Kiddie Tractor Pull at 1 p.m., and can toss coins for glassware all afternoon. Kids can also play in the corn box for fun. The group will have butterfly porkchop sandwiches available at the fast food stand as well as ice cream, candy, and drinks.
Other festivities throughout the day include raffles, bingo, beer, and snacks.