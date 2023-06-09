St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, L'Erable, has announced that the annual Parish Homecoming will be July 9 on the church grounds, which is located 12 miles south of Kankakee on Rt. 45-52, and 1 mile east, according to information provided.

The event will start with Mass at 11 a.m. Chicken and pork chop dinners will be served from noon until 5 p.m. Cost of dinners includes chicken or pork chops, potato, slaw, applesauce, roll, dessert, and drink.