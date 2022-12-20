Lavickas

Jackie and Jack Lavicka

 Photo contributed

Jack Lavicka and Jackie Reeves Lavicka will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Dec. 23.

Jack grew up in Stockland and Jackie grew up in Milford. They first met at the family wedding of Tom Parrish and Linda Reeves Parrish in 1967 and later began dating as students at Milford High School.

