Jack Lavicka and Jackie Reeves Lavicka will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on Dec. 23.
Jack grew up in Stockland and Jackie grew up in Milford. They first met at the family wedding of Tom Parrish and Linda Reeves Parrish in 1967 and later began dating as students at Milford High School.
They were married in 1972 on a snowy winter afternoon at Stockland Methodist Church following a brief engagement due to Jack being drafted into the United States Army.
They have two children: Jami Lavicka Yorsch (Frederick Yorsch) of New Orleans, Louisiana and Justin Lavicka (Jan Cluver Lavicka) of Milford, Illinois. They have five grandchildren: Jahni Lavicka, Jossalin Lavicka, Jackson Lavicka, Jaylin Lavicka and Jagger Yorsch.
Together with their family they have built a successful Landscape Construction business named Lavicka Works.
In their free time they enjoy attending their grandchildren’s sporting events, visiting their daughter’s family in New Orleans and the Mississippi Gulf Coast, gourmet dining, the occasional music festival and enjoying a cup of coffee in their beautiful backyard.