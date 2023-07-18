Bat

Photo contributed

Brown bat with metal identifier tag on its wing.

 Photo contributed

URBANA, Ill. — Fluttering overhead at night, quiet except for their squeaks, bats can be easily overlooked, but these small mammals play a big role in the ecosystem. Bats are also at risk. Illinois is home to 13 species of bats, and more than half of them are listed as endangered, threatened by changing landscapes, disease, climate change and more, according to information from the University of Illinois.

Landowners and homeowners with trees on their property can help support bats with tips from the guide Managing Forests for Bats in Illinois, available for free at go.illinois.edu/ForestryforBats.