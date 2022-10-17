On Friday, Oct. 14, in what is an annual event for the kindergarten and first graders of Crescent City Grade School, the students visited the Crescent-Iroquois Fire Protection District firehouse. Members of the fire department who helped with the tour were Jeremy Wichtner, Kaleb Robinson and Chuck Gocken.
In addition to learning all about the fire truck, students got to use the fire hose. Students also learned a lot about the department's rescue boat.
Students were taught about the equipment the firemen use and learned many safety tips.
Each student received a bag filled with goodies and fire safety information.
The kindergarten students of Heather Johnson are Connor Brown, Addison Giasson, Braxton Grabow, Penelope Johnson, Rhyan Marrier, Cooper Maxfield, Evangeline Milk, Jackson Mohler, Bentley Norder, Aurora Stanley, Pierce Storm and Abel Villa. Stephanie Rippe's first graders are Quentin Bull, Vaughn Butzow, Oakley Cahoe, Madilyn Carpenter, Thomas Janssen, Hollis Pueschell, Avery Rippe and Carter Robinson.