On Friday, Oct. 14, the kindergarten and first grade students of Crescent City Grade School visited the Crescent-Iroquois Fire Protection District firehouse. Shown here are the students who took part in the tour. In the back (left) is Jeremy Wichtner and in the front (right) is Kaleb Robinson, both members of the fire department who assisted with the tour.

 Photo contributed

On Friday, Oct. 14, in what is an annual event for the kindergarten and first graders of Crescent City Grade School, the students visited the Crescent-Iroquois Fire Protection District firehouse. Members of the fire department who helped with the tour were Jeremy Wichtner, Kaleb Robinson and Chuck Gocken.

In addition to learning all about the fire truck, students got to use the fire hose. Students also learned a lot about the department's rescue boat.

