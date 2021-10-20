The kindergarteners and first graders of Crescent City Grade School visited the Crescent-Iroquois Fire Protection District firehouse Friday, Oct. 15.
There, newly-appointed assistant chief Jeremy Wichtner, newly-appointed captain Clayton Ahlden and firefighter/EMS coordinator Tim McClain taught the students about fire safety and gave them a tour.
Wichtner explained to the students how firefighters are there to help them in case of fire and children shouldn’t be afraid of a firefighter, even though the gear can look scary. He went over some of the basic fire safety such as don’t play with matches or lighters, and if the house is on fire to remember to crawl along the floor as the smoke rises and the air is clearer closer to the floor. He also covered the importance of learning to “Stop, Drop and Roll.”
He said one of the most important things a family can do is to have a fire safety plan in place and set a family meeting place in case of a fire. He also told students they should practice reciting their names and addresses because it’s very important to know the address when you call 911.
Students got to sit in the driver’s seat of the fire truck and in the back seat. The three firefighters went over the equipment located on the truck and explained what each piece does.
There was a question-and-answer time for the firefighters and students. One student asked how old a person has to be to become a firefighter. Witchner said, “You have to be 18 years old, but you can go to the firehouse at 16 (years of age) to begin learning.” Another question was “Do you take showers?” Wichtner said, “Yes, of course!” There isn’t a shower at the CI FPD, but Wichtner does work for a fire department in Kankakee and they do have showers there.
Another question was how long it took to get on all the gear. Typically, firefighters try to get all the equipment on within a minute and a half, though some can get the gear on a bit quicker. Wichtner was asked if fire hydrants ever run out of water, to which he said, “No.” One student asked if the hose is heavy and Wichtner said, “it weighs more than two or three of you (students).” The last question was if firefighters have to go to school. Wichtner said they do and that’s where they are taught how to use the gear, learn to hook up the hose and all the other stuff a firefighter has to know.
Each student received a goody bag from the department, which included a fireman’s helmet.
Of special interest was the new firefighter’s suits and the announcement an EMS person is stationed at the CI FPD Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
Heather Johnson’s kindergarteners who attended were: Vaughn Butzow, Madilyn Carpenter, Hollis Pueschell, Pierce Storm, Thomas Janssen, Carter Robinson, Andrew Drawdy, Quentin Bull, Avery Rippe, Rhyan Marrier and Oakley Cahoe.
First graders who attended were: Ryder Mathews, Kyle Hendershot, Rose Cote, Arianna Ulitzsch and Kourtlynn Hendershot. Their teacher is Stephanie Rippe.