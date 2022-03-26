The Kentucky Headhunters will be the headline musical act for the Loda Truck and Tractor Pull set for July 30 at Loda, according to information announced by the committee.
The Southern Rock Band was once declared “the great American rock ‘n’ roll band” by Billboard magazine, The Kentucky Headhunters will be headlining the event on July 30 which will be free to the public because of sponsors like the Gibson Area Hospital and Murdock’s Bar and Restaurant. The music will start at 7:30 p.m. Nashville recording artist, Kelly Daniels will open the show.
About Loda Good Ole Days – Truck & Tractor Pull: In 2010, the Truck and Tractor pull was started by Danny Starkey and Dewey Weber to enhance the Loda Good Ole Days – an annual, summer, town-wide, weekend, get-together. The Loda Good Ole Days had a parade, a “Little Miss & Mr.” pageant, a mud volleyball tournament, and outdoor activities for kids.
The Loda Truck and Tractor Pull committee decided to add more excitement to the Good Ole Days by adding the pulls to the Good Ole Days. The Truck and Tractor Pull was an instant hit and has been a community favorite since day one.
The Kentucky Headhunters began their professional journey in 1968 when brothers Fred and Richard Young and cousins Greg Martin and Anthony Kenney formed the Southern blues-rock band Itchy Brother. The band morphed into The Kentucky Headhunters in 1986. Their first album, 1989’s Pickin’ On Nashville, was released by Mercury Records and surprised the world, becoming a bona fide hit, selling over two million copies. The album won a Grammy Award, three Country Music Awards, an American Music Award and an Academy Of Country Music Award. It spawned four consecutive Top 40 Country hits. Currently, the band is made up of Richard Young, Fred Young, Greg Martin and Doug Phelps.
Get more information on the concert and the event at www.lodatrucktractorpull.com.