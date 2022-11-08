Kankakee Riverview Historic District will once again feature five homes, including Frank Lloyd Wright’s first Prairie-style house, during its annual Holidays in Historic Riverview Christmas House Walk.
The event will e from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 4. Funds raised will continue to support neighborhood events, promotion and improvements.
Tickets can be purchased in advance at riverviewhistoricdistrict.org. Day of event tickets are at a higher price than those purchased before the event. The tour begins at the Trolley Bar next to the Railroad Depot in Downtown Kankakee.
Riverview is a nationally designated historic district comprised of approximately 160 unique homes built between 1890 and 1940. Each home is architecturally distance from the other. Mature oak and maple trees line the streets to give a cozy, boulevard feeling from the tree canopy. The neighborhood is set along the Kankakee River with sweeping river views from Cobb Park.
For more information visit the website or contact June Boisvert. Tickets are also on sale a a number of Kankakee-area merchants.