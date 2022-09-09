On Sept. 29, Kankakee Community College will host a Fall Job Fair from 9 a.m. - noon in the KCC College Center, according to information from the college.
On Sept. 29, Kankakee Community College will host a Fall Job Fair from 9 a.m. - noon in the KCC College Center, according to information from the college.
The event is open to the public. Veterans are encouraged to attend as well. Admission is free.
Employers will conduct pre-screening interviews for full- and part-time positions.
“The pandemic impacted the way we do so many things in our daily lives. Job searching is one of them,” said Cesar Avalos, coordinator of workforce opportunities at KCC. “Now, more than ever, an in-person job fair is a quintessential way for our students and community to make that one-on-one connection with local employers. Conversely, it is a way for employers to have a conversation with real candidates rather than a resume alone.
If participants need resumes, they are encouraged to visit KCC’s Career Services Center for assistance before the event.
Information and a current list of employers planning to attend the Job Fair are at www.kcc.edu/jobfair, or phone 815-802-8222. Employers also can sign up for the fair on the job fair webpage (www.kcc.edu/jobfair).
KCC is located at 100 College Drive in Kankakee, south of downtown Kankakee. Directions to KCC are at www.kcc.edu/about/#riverfront-campus.
The Job Fair is sponsored by KCC’s Charlton Family Foundation Career Services Center.
