In-person and live online information sessions are being conducted this month for the Kankakee Community College Fast Path transfer program, according to information from the college.
The in-person event will be at KCC’s Miner South Extension Center in Watseka March 16 at 6 p.m. The virtual Zoom information session will be on March 23 at 6 p.m.
The Fast Path Program uses a schedule of two classes at a time, two days a week for students to earn an Associate in Arts transfer degree in two years, all in Watseka. New classes begin every eight weeks. Students are in class for about three hours a day, two days a week. The course sequence, dates and times are prearranged and guaranteed.
“We’ve done the planning, and taken the guesswork out of college,” said Nancy Schunke, KCC Miner South Extension Center coordinator and Fast Path advisor. “Fast Path students have a support system they can rely on. We mentor, guide and coach each student and give them the tools they need to be successful, including a new laptop.”
“The Fast Path program helped me ease into college," said Olivia Henning, a current Fast Path student. "The classes in the program are well thought out and fun. The mentor and staff are helpful and provide support throughout the program. It was a great choice for me.”
Applications are now being accepted, and classes will begin in August 2022. The program admits a maximum of 20 students each year.
For questions or to reserve a seat at one of the information sessions, contact Schunke at nschunke@kcc.edu or phone 815-802-8784.