The Community Arts Council, Inc. of Kankakee County is sponsoring a workshop Feb. 12 at the Arts Center Store in Northfield Square Mall. "BFF Bracelets" will be presented by CAC Artist Member Dawn Wrobel at 1:30 pm., according to information from the council.
Guests ages 8 and up must preregister online at "https://www.eventbrite.com/e/262345140377". Cost includes all materials for creating your own bracelet, complete with charm, clasp and gift pouch.
Whether you are celebrating Galentine's Day, Valentine's Day or a special friendship, you can create a unique bracelet for you or your BFF that looks great on men or women. Begin by choosing a strand of Dakota gemstones, leather cord, spacers in gold, silver or brass, a charm to dangle and finish off with a natural, whimsical, or elegant button for the clasp. Many leather and gemstone variations are available.
More details are available on the Arts Council of Kankakee County Facebook page.