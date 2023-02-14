Under direction of the Iroquois County State’s Attorney Jim Devine, the Juvenile Justice Council of Iroquois County (JJC) is dedicated to improving the lives of Iroquois County youth and their families, according to information provided by the council in a news release.
To assist in achieving this feat, the JJC is excited to announce that it has a mascot. WHOOO is this new mascot? Well, it is a wise, friendly gray owl who will assist the JJC in promoting healthy life choices and preventing underage substance use through the TIP the Scale parent campaign, K-12th grade youth prevention education programs, and 6th-12th grade youth groups.
Choosing a name for this mascot has been a lengthy process, as the coalition wanted input from Iroquois County residents. Thus, the JJC sought suggestions from those in attendance at area events, such as the Iroquois County Fair, Summer in the Park, the JJC’s Business in Education Partnership 5th grade classroom visit, etc. The JJC then narrowed down the suggested options to the following five popular names: Hoot, Hootie, Ollie, Whodini, and Wisdom. An online poll was created last month and shared with the assistance of area schools and a Facebook post. After all votes were counted, the name chosen was…Ollie!
Ollie the Owl is sure to have quite a presence throughout Iroquois County in the upcoming year. For more information about the JJC and its initiatives, visit TIPtheScale.org or TIP the Scale on Facebook.