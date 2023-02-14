Owl

Iroquois County State’s Attorney and Drug-Free Communities Grant Director Jim Devine and Juvenile Justice Council Chairperson Barb King proudly introduce the JJC’s new mascot Ollie the Owl to help prevent underage substance use in Iroquois County.

Under direction of the Iroquois County State’s Attorney Jim Devine, the Juvenile Justice Council of Iroquois County (JJC) is dedicated to improving the lives of Iroquois County youth and their families, according to information provided by the council in a news release.

To assist in achieving this feat, the JJC is excited to announce that it has a mascot. WHOOO is this new mascot? Well, it is a wise, friendly gray owl who will assist the JJC in promoting healthy life choices and preventing underage substance use through the TIP the Scale parent campaign, K-12th grade youth prevention education programs, and 6th-12th grade youth groups.

