The program “John Deere: A Discussion of the History and Future of Agriculture” will be presented at the Watseka Public Library at 6:30 p.m. March 21, according to information from the library staff. Using the format of a first-person monologue, Brian Ellis will portray John Deere in the setting of a private board meeting, according to information from the library.
Deere will be announcing his retirement from the company he founded. He will be reflecting on his life and sharing his successes and struggles during his time with the company. Deere is crediting with inventing one of the first steel plows at his blacksmith shop in Grand Detour. He later moved his company to Moline. The presentation will conclude with a discussion of issues such as the pros and cons of agriculture versus agribusiness, the role of technology and mechanization, the family farm, etc. Attendees are in for a treat with Ellis’s excellent portrayal of this amazing leader in the early days of agriculture.