Illinois Secretary of State and State Librarian Jesse White has awarded more than $1.4 million in FY 22 School District Library Grant Program awards to 672 public school districts, according to information from the state. More than 1.5 million Illinois students served by school library programs will benefit from the grants.
Armstrong Township High School District #225, Armstrong, $850.00; Central Community Unit School District #4, Ashkum, $850.00;Bismarck-Henning Community Unit School District #1, Bismarck, $850.00; Bradley-Bourbonnais Community High School District #307, Bradley, $1,599.72; Bradley Elementary School District 61, Bradley, $1,081.56; Cissna Park Community Unit School District #6, Cissna Park, $850.00; Donovan Community Unit School District 3, Donovan,$850.00; Prairie Central CUSD #8, Fairbury, $1,391.80; Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley Community Unit School District #5, Gibson City, $850.00; Iroquois West Community Unit School District #10, Gilman, $850.00; Hoopeston Area Community Unit School District #11, Hoopeston, $941.64;Kankakee SD 111, Kankakee, $3,550.86; Manteno CUSD 5, Manteno, $1,533.91; Milford Area Public Schools District 124, Milford, $850.00;Paxton-Buckley-Loda Unit #10, Paxton,$1,082.33; Saint Anne Community Consolidated High SD 302, Saint Anne, $850.00; Saint Anne CCSD No. 256, Saint Anne, $850.00; Iroquois County Community Unit School District #9, Watseka, $850.00.
“As a former public school teacher and administrator, I know our school libraries are critical in helping students learn and prepare themselves for the future,” White said. “Illinois was the first state to implement a school district grant program, and I’m pleased that we can continue to provide school libraries with some of the financial resources they need to produce well-educated students.”
From FY 22 appropriations approved by the General Assembly and the Governor, school library grants were awarded based on a formula of $.885 per student, with a minimum grant award of $850. The School District Library Grant Program is used for: fiction and/or non-fiction books; educational CDs and DVDs; library subscriptions; electronic resources; new computers; and Wi-Fi connectivity improvements.
Information concerning the grant program can be found at: ilsos.gov/departments/library/grants/schoolpercapgrant.html.