WATSEKA, ILLINOIS — Jackyl and Jesse James Dupree return to the Watseka Theatre Nov. 19.
It’s the bands 30th anniversary and their 10th anniversary at the Watseka Theatre. A brisket dinner will be available for purchase and doors at 5:30 p.m. Central.
The show starts at 7:00 with Stone Theory from Southern Wisconsin opening the show.
Jackyl is an American rock band formed in 1991.[1] Their sound has also been described as heavy metal and southern metal. Their self-titled debut album has sold more than a million copies in the United States with hit singles like “Down on Me” and “When Will It Rain”. The band is best known for the song “The Lumberjack”, which features a chainsaw solo by lead singer Jesse James Dupree.