Teacher

Jennifer Nitsche, a family and consumer science (FACS) teacher at Iroquois West High School in Gilman, has received a $350 grant through Western Governors University’s (WGU) “Fund My Classroom” initiative.

 Photo contributed

Gilman, Ill. (May 26, 2023) – Jennifer Nitsche, a family and consumer science (FACS) teacher at Iroquois West High School in Gilman, has received a $350 grant through Western Governors University’s (WGU) “Fund My Classroom” initiative. According to information provided, the funds will be used to purchase fabric and sewing accessories for a final sewing project in her classroom. Nitsche learned she was selected for the grant on May 11 when she was surprised with a check presentation at her school.

In Nitsche’s FACS class, a final sewing project allows students to sew flannel shorts on their own from start to finish. It’s a great way for students to practice their sewing skills and develop confidence in their sewing abilities. Unfortunately, not all students can afford to take part. As a result, many students have to, instead, practice sewing on scraps of fabric and are unable to create an entire project on their own. With the grant from WGU, Nitsche will be able to provide all of her students with the materials necessary to complete the final sewing project, ensuring no student will be left out.