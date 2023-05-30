Gilman, Ill. (May 26, 2023) – Jennifer Nitsche, a family and consumer science (FACS) teacher at Iroquois West High School in Gilman, has received a $350 grant through Western Governors University’s (WGU) “Fund My Classroom” initiative. According to information provided, the funds will be used to purchase fabric and sewing accessories for a final sewing project in her classroom. Nitsche learned she was selected for the grant on May 11 when she was surprised with a check presentation at her school.
In Nitsche’s FACS class, a final sewing project allows students to sew flannel shorts on their own from start to finish. It’s a great way for students to practice their sewing skills and develop confidence in their sewing abilities. Unfortunately, not all students can afford to take part. As a result, many students have to, instead, practice sewing on scraps of fabric and are unable to create an entire project on their own. With the grant from WGU, Nitsche will be able to provide all of her students with the materials necessary to complete the final sewing project, ensuring no student will be left out.
The innovative classroom project is one of 22 across Illinois chosen by WGU to receive funding. The nonprofit, fully online university issued a call in early March for K-12 teachers across the state to nominate proposed classroom projects by April 14 for the opportunity to receive full or partial funding through its “Fund My Classroom” initiative. Nitsche’s proposal is one of nearly 80 nominations received statewide. Most grants were awarded during Teacher Appreciation Week, which ran from May 8-12.
“We received so many great nominations this year, and we are thrilled to be able to fund dozens of innovative projects that will play a role in setting up our children for success later in life,” said Dr. Terrance Hopson, Regional Vice President of Western Governors University. “K-12 teachers are often limited by the costs associated with providing impactful educational learning and end up spending money out of their own pockets. The ‘Fund My Classroom’ initiative is an opportunity for us to help make a difference in classrooms across the state and show appreciation for our teachers, who work tirelessly to educate young minds.”
To learn more about the “Fund My Classroom” initiative and the work WGU is doing to help teachers advance their careers, visit wgu.edu.