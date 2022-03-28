The Iroquois SWCD will be taking applications for its’ Conservation Practices Program (CPP) during the month of April, according to information provided. Land must physically lie in Iroquois County to be eligible.
Applicants may request assistance for first time cover crops as well as first time no-till corn or strip till corn. First time no-till corn or strip-till corn can apply to the 2022 crop; cover crops shall apply to any seeding completed August 1 through December 15, 2022. Up to $3200/applicant or farm entity may be available. Illinois Department of Agriculture (IDOA) cost-share maximum rates and Iroquois County SWCD cost-share rates of 60% will apply.
Applications for rain gardens, pollinator habitat and private landowner well sealing will also be accepted with the same IDOA and Iroquois SWCD rates. Highest priority will be given to well sealing applications followed by requests on highly erodible (HEL) land, followed by non-HEL land with HEL soil types, then any remaining requests.
Applicants will be notified by May 15 of acceptance; all non-accepted applications will go on a waiting list and, if more funds become available, will be notified. For more information, contact Thad Eshleman, Iroquois SWCD at (815) 432-3946, ext. 3.