Iroquois Special Education Association will host meetings to discuss 2022-23 plans for providing special education services to district students with disabilities who attend private school and home school, according to information from the association.
Please call 815-683-2662 to make an appointment. Appointment times will be given during your school district’s time slot:
April 26, 2022
Cissna Park — 8:30–9:30 a.m.
Donovan — 9:30–10:30 a.m.
Milford — 10:30–11:30 a.m.
Iroquois West — 11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
Watseka Unit 9 — 1:30- 2:30 p.m.
Crescent City — 2:30–3:30 p.m.
Parents of home-schooled students who have been or may be identified with students who have been or may be identified with a disability and who reside within the boundaries of any of these districts are urged to attend.
Iroquois County parents wanting more information may call Nicole Bullington at (815) 683-2662.