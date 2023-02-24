Watseka, IL - Throughout 2020, Iroquois Memorial Hospital saw the community's growing need for after-hours healthcare services to treat patients of all ages for minor illnesses and injuries, according to information from the hospital. On Nov. 9, 2020, the 24/7 all MD staffed IMH Prompt Care opened its doors to the public. Each patient who visits IMH Prompt Care receives quality, one-on-one care from highly skilled professionals. They recently celebrated treating their 10,000th patient, just two short years later. Danielle McGee, MD, and Jayme Lottinville, RN, BSN, were on staff when the 10,000th patient, Victor Cardenas, Jr., came the morning of Feb. 11. According to the news release, Cardenas was happy to be the 10,000th patient and staff presented him with an IMH gift bag to show him their appreciation for choosing IMH.
Providing the benefits of both a primary care clinic and an ER without the ER cost, the MDs are able to treat a wide range of minor illnesses and injuries, even if a person has never been a patient at IMH. This includes but is not limited to infections, lacerations, sprains, and dislocations. Just in case an illness or injury is more serious than a patient initially thought, IMH Prompt Care is located directly adjacent to the 24/7 Emergency Department. IMH also has an on-site pharmacy (during normal business hours), labs, and testing.