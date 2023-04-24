Watseka, IL - Iroquois Memorial Hospital’s Business & Industry/Outreach Director, Mary Kay Lavicka, is being honored with the Community Service Award at the East Central Illinois Community Action Agency’s (ECICAA) 58th Annual Dinner and Business Meeting on April 21, according to information from the hospital. The ECICAA is helping change lives in Iroquois, Ford, and Vermilon counties by providing information, training, education, and partnership services.
In her nearly 30 year role at IMH, Lavicka has worked to cultivate relationships and collaborate with area employers and community organizations serving as a health and wellness resource. "Helping create a positive relationship with employers, promoting worksite wellness...and making it easy to access our services at IMH is my goal,” says Mary Kay. She helps coordinate annual community wellness events, including Breast Cancer Awareness and Heart Health.
“Despite the continued challenges our rural hospital has faced, we have continued serve our area and are now growing services. I am very proud to be a part of the IMH team and will continue to do whatever I can to help foster a positive relationship in the communities we serve. I look forward to assisting with new opportunities and expanding services and our reach,” said Lavicka.
Serving more than 50,000 people annually in east-central Illinois and west-central Indiana, Iroquois Memorial Hospital (IMH) is a 25-bed hospital in Watseka, Illinois. The hospital facility is comprised of clinical and diagnostic services providing health care services to the community. These services include, but are not limited to an Emergency Room, full service OR suites, an inpatient care unit, therapy services, advanced medical imaging, Home Health, and Hospice Care. The hospital operates rural health clinics in Watseka, IL; Gilman, IL; Milford, IL; and Kentland, IN. The hospital also operates a skilled nursing facility, Iroquois Resident Home, which is attached to the hospital property. Visit imhrh.org or find them on social media.