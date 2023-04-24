LAVICKA

Watseka, IL - Iroquois Memorial Hospital’s Business & Industry/Outreach Director, Mary Kay Lavicka, is being honored with the Community Service Award at the East Central Illinois Community Action Agency’s (ECICAA) 58th Annual Dinner and Business Meeting on April 21, according to information from the hospital. The ECICAA is helping change lives in Iroquois, Ford, and Vermilon counties by providing information, training, education, and partnership services.

In her nearly 30 year role at IMH, Lavicka has worked to cultivate relationships and collaborate with area employers and community organizations serving as a health and wellness resource. "Helping create a positive relationship with employers, promoting worksite wellness...and making it easy to access our services at IMH is my goal,” says Mary Kay. She helps coordinate annual community wellness events, including Breast Cancer Awareness and Heart Health.

