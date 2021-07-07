WATSEKA — Iroquois Memorial Hospital is excited to announce that the winners of the 2021 Auxiliary Scholarships are: Madison Bauer, Natalie Schroeder, Monica Van Hoveln, and Anna Wesslund, according to information from the hospital.
Madison Bauer is the daughter of Barry and Jody Bauer. She will be attending Indiana State University where she will be studying Doctor of Physical Therapy.
Natalie Schroeder is the daughter of Paul and Amy Schroeder. She will be attending Aurora University, where she will study Nursing.
Monica Van Hoveln is the daughter of Doug and Jeanne Van Hoveln. She will be attending the University of Iowa and studying Speech Language Pathology.
Anna Wesslund is the daughter of Jason and Lana Wesslund. She will be attending Southern Illinois University, Edwardsville and studying Nursing.
The scholarships are awarded to students who reside within the IMH service area and can provide documentation that they have been accepted into an accredited Allied Health Program. Allied Health Programs include a wide-range of professions including, but not limited to: Doctor of Medicine, Registered or Licensed Practical Nurse, Physical, Occupational or Speech Therapist, Pharmacist, Athletic Trainer, and Laboratory or X-ray Technician. Consideration is also given to students who are currently enrolled in an Allied Health Program and are in good standing with their college or university and are earning passing grades.
The Iroquois Hospital Women’s Auxiliary was organized on Sept. 13, 1949, with 43 charter members from the communities served by the Iroquois Hospital.
This Auxiliary was formed with the approval of the Board of Trustees, the Administrator of the Iroquois Hospital, and under the guidance of the Lake View Hospital Auxiliary in Danville.
Memberships in the Illinois Hospital Association and the American Hospital Association were acquired immediately and active participation on both district and state levels began. The Auxiliary remains an active member in the Illinois Hospital Association.
In May 1971, the name of the Auxiliary was changed to Iroquois Memorial Hospital Auxiliary to comply with the official change in the name of the Hospital.
Over the years the Auxiliary has donated over $850,000 that has been used to purchase equipment, furnishings for the Hospital and Resident Home, and for financial pledges towards construction projects.
There are presently 118 members of the IMH Auxiliary. The current board members are LouWonna Snodgrass, President; Rhonda Pence, 1st Vice President; Mary Ann Kiefer, 2nd Vice President; Brenna Johnson, Treasurer; and Cheryl Geiger, Secretary.
