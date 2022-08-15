WATSEKA, IL - Iroquois Memorial Hospice has been awarded the Strategic Healthcare Program (SHP) Top 20% best Hospice Caregiver Satisfaction Award for achieving an overall score that ranked in the SHP national hospice benchmark score among 7,000 healthcare providers nationwide, according to a news release. IMH was one of four hospice organizations awarded top honors in the state of Illinois. These scores are measured from the caregiver’s point of view.

Iroquois Memorial Hospice is a not-for-profit hospice whose team members have an accumulation of 100 plus years of hospice experience. “The strength of teamwork is critical and I am blessed to be a member of this strong team of committed,compassionate professionals serving families in need. We are excited to work to expand our services in the years to come.” said Linda Lavoie, IMH Hospice, Home Health and Resident Home Administrator.

