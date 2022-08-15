WATSEKA, IL - Iroquois Memorial Hospice has been awarded the Strategic Healthcare Program (SHP) Top 20% best Hospice Caregiver Satisfaction Award for achieving an overall score that ranked in the SHP national hospice benchmark score among 7,000 healthcare providers nationwide, according to a news release. IMH was one of four hospice organizations awarded top honors in the state of Illinois. These scores are measured from the caregiver’s point of view.
Iroquois Memorial Hospice is a not-for-profit hospice whose team members have an accumulation of 100 plus years of hospice experience. “The strength of teamwork is critical and I am blessed to be a member of this strong team of committed,compassionate professionals serving families in need. We are excited to work to expand our services in the years to come.” said Linda Lavoie, IMH Hospice, Home Health and Resident Home Administrator.
In 2022, Iroquois Memorial Hospice made over 8300 patient care visits. Hospice is committed to providing end-of-life care to the communities served by the Iroquois Memorial Hospital System. Hospice care focuses on comfort measures to alleviate pain and suffering and facilitate the best quality of life possible for the time remaining to the patient and the family. The patient’s choice to determine end-of-life needs are respected and supported.
Iroquois Memorial Hospice uses an interdisciplinary team approach to meet the physical, emotional, and spiritual needs of the patient and family unit. This team consists of Dr. Teresita Torres, Medical Director for IMH Hospice; Linda Lavoie, Administrator, Mallory Redeker, Clinical Coordinator; Reverend John Franklin, Chaplain Coordinator; Traci Bishop, Social Worker and Bereavement Co-coordinator; Julie Puetz, Social Worker; La-Zann Yana, Volunteer Coordinator and Outreach; Lisa McCann, RN; Trisha Hamilton, RN; Lisa Hughes, RN; Rusty Schultz, RN; a CNA team that consists of Patti Lewis, Kelly Grabow, Stephanie Summers, and Jennifer Williamson; CNA; as well as 47 volunteers who are the heart of our Iroquois Memorial Hospice.
“I am proud to be a part of this special team, which is an important part of our community ,” said Mallory Redeker, clinical coordinator for Iroquois Memorial Hospice. “The large volume of referrals we receive via word of mouth attests to those 26 years of excellent care our hospice team has provided.”
Iroquois Memorial Hospice has been caring for patients and their families for more than 26 years in Iroquois, Ford, Livingston, Kankakee and Vermilion counties, and newly added portions of Champaign County. Iroquois Memorial Hospice is licensed by the State of Illinois, Accredited by The Joint Commission, and is Certified by Medicare and Medicaid. IMH Hospice is a member of the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization, and We Honor Veterans program. Iroquois Memorial Hospice is located at 200 North Laird, Watseka. For more information please call 815-432-0185 or visit the website at www.imhrh.org.