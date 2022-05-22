IROQUOIS, ILLINOIS - Iroquois Farmers State Bank, of Iroquois, with branch offices in Beaverville, Ashkum, Gilman, Sheldon and Watseka presented Elyssa R Kollmann, a senior at Donovan High School, and Celeste A. Cummings, a senior at Iroquois West High School, a $4,000.00 scholarship award that will be paid over four years by Iroquois Farmers State Bank through their participation with Community Bankers Scholarship Program™ to help families offset the cost of secondary education as well as demonstrate its commitment to the communities it serves.
“We joined the Community Bankers Scholarship Program™ in 2001 because we wanted to assist young people like Elyssa and Celeste to achieve their full academic potential so they can make a positive difference in our community,” said James K. Bruns, president of Iroquois Farmers State Bank. “By helping these students pursue their dreams, we’ll be investing in the development of our future civic and business leaders as well.”
Since the onset of joining the Community Bankers Scholarship Program in 2001 Iroquois Farmers State Bank has provided a total of $172,375.00 in scholarships.