The American Legion Junior Shooting Sports Program is and educational program that encompasses safety, enjoyment, and competition. Five members of the IWCC Raider Rifle Club were selected to shoot in the first round of the American Legion Match.
The annual 3-Position Junior Air Rifle National Championship is a tournament that begins with postal matches. The postal match process determines which athletes will earn expense-paid trips to compete in the national championship. The national championship is a
shoulder-to-shoulder match held each July in Colorado Springs.
The Thawville American Legion Tracy Smith Post 700 sponsored the IWCC team and provided the necessary witness to certify the first-round postal match.
Shooters from around the nation, 262 in all, participated in the first-round postal match. Iroquois West and Clifton Central team members included Lily Anderson, Katherine Winkel, Kourtnie Beherns, Clarke Busick, and Landon Shule. All team members have demonstrated their dedication to
safe and straight-shooting through practice time, local matches, and their individual conduct on and off the range. Extra firing points on the range were filling by volunteer members who answered the call to help fill out the line. They included Zachary Alvarez, Anna Winkel, Stefani Aguilera and Tania Tolliver.
The top shooter for Iroquois West was Lily Anderson, with a score of 561 out of 600 with 27 center shots. Katherine Winkel was runner-up with a score of 552 and 19 center shots. While IWCC will not advance to the next round, Coach Doug Miller said he is proud of their efforts and having a shooter in
the top 50 percent of a nation-wide match is a great place to start a JV shooter.
The biggest win is in youth development, and nothing builds on learning like experience, he said. The IWCC Rifle Club would like to thank the Thawville American Legion Post for sponsoring the team with special thanks to Commander Rodger Bennett and witness Paul Tjarks.