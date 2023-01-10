Iroquois County Clerk Breein B. Suver has announced a public notice to the elderly and handicapped for the April 4 Consolidated Election. Those who are not registered to vote, and wish to be, are asked to please call the county clerk's office at 815-432-6960.

A list of registrars and locations to register voters is available at the clerk’s office, according to information from the clerk's office. People may also register at the County Clerk's Office, Administrative Center, 1001 E. Grant St., Watseka, from 8:30 A.M. to 4:30 P.M., Monday through Friday. Additionally, people may register to vote on-line. The website address is: iroquoiscountyil.gov/elections. Click on the Paperless On-line Voter Registration link and follow the instructions. Eligible voters must hold a valid Illinois Driver’s License or an Illinois state issued identification card.

