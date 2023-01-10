Iroquois County Clerk Breein B. Suver has announced a public notice to the elderly and handicapped for the April 4 Consolidated Election. Those who are not registered to vote, and wish to be, are asked to please call the county clerk's office at 815-432-6960.
A list of registrars and locations to register voters is available at the clerk’s office, according to information from the clerk's office. People may also register at the County Clerk's Office, Administrative Center, 1001 E. Grant St., Watseka, from 8:30 A.M. to 4:30 P.M., Monday through Friday. Additionally, people may register to vote on-line. The website address is: iroquoiscountyil.gov/elections. Click on the Paperless On-line Voter Registration link and follow the instructions. Eligible voters must hold a valid Illinois Driver’s License or an Illinois state issued identification card.
In order to be eligible to vote at the polls for the April 4, 2023 Consolidated Election, the last day to register in the county clerk’s office or with deputy registrars is Tuesday, March 7, 2023. The last day to register on-line is March 19, 2023.
Electors may now apply to vote by mail either in the county clerk’s office or by phone at: (815) 432-6960. Also, people may visit our website at: iroquoiscountyil.gov/elections to print a Vote by Mail Application.
The last day to vote early in the county clerk’s office before the April 4, 2023 Consolidated Election is Monday, April 3, 2023.
Handicapped and elderly may also vote at their polling place not accessible to them, by requesting a special application from the county clerk's office. Election Judges will assist voters who have properly applied for "Curbside Voting". Election judges are available to provide assistance when needed if a friend or relative cannot assist the voter at the polls.
For any information concerning registration or voting for the handicapped, please call the county clerk's office at 815-432-6960.