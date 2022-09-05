Iroquois County Toys for Tots Program is gearing up for the 2022 program.
According to information provided on program social media, the group is asking that families that want to sign their child or children up to receive toys from the 2022 Iroquois County Toys for Tots program do so by sending an e-mail to the account iroqcountytft@gmail.com with the following information:
Parent First and Last Name; Street Address; City in Iroquois County; Zip Code; Telephone Number; Ages and first name of their male and female children from newborn to age 11. All children need to live in the same household. Parents will need to keep watching their regular mail in the month of November when they will receive a letter regarding the toy pickup which will be on Saturday, December 10th from 8:00 a.m. until Noon in Watseka.
Those who have any questions about this program will need to contact volunteer Cindy Guttendorf at 815-263-2381.