Iroquois County youths will be participating at the Crowne Plaza in Springfield on Jan. 21 as The Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs will be conducting its annual convention and state wide talent show. 

Representing Iroquois County as the Iroquois County Fair Talent Show Junior Division winner will be Abbie Tindle, Gilman who will be singing  “ I’ll Fly Away”.  

