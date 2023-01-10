Iroquois County youths will be participating at the Crowne Plaza in Springfield on Jan. 21 as The Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs will be conducting its annual convention and state wide talent show.
Representing Iroquois County as the Iroquois County Fair Talent Show Junior Division winner will be Abbie Tindle, Gilman who will be singing “ I’ll Fly Away”.
The Senior Division winner from the Iroquois County Fair Talent Show is Megan Schippert of Watseka and she will be entertaining the crowd with “One Perfect Moment”.
Also attending as the Senior Division winner from the Ford County Fair’s Talent Show will be Main Attraction, dancing to “Thoroughly Modern Millie”. Dancers are London Clark, Milford; Lilian Eheart, Vanysah Hickman ,Sarah Parsons, of Watseka and Rae Stucki from Donovan.
All are welcome to enjoy this day of talent. The Talent Show Junior Division begins at 1 p.m. followed by the Senior Division at 5:30 p.m.