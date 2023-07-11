The First Trust and Savings Bank, trustee of the Laura Reynolds-Barwick Trust, announce the 2023 scholarships to 20 Iroquois County high school seniors.
According to information from the bank, the recipients are:
— Mikayla Knake of Cissna Park High School, daughter of Glenn Knake and Martha Knake of Cissna Park. She will attend The Royal School of Cosmetology.
— Brett Wilder, Cissna Park High School, son of Nick and Andrea Walter of Cissna Park. He will attend Parkland College.
— John Ahlden of Crescent City School District, son of Jason and Julie Ahlden of Ashkum. He attended Iroquois West High School and will attend Monmouth College this fall.
— Riley Klump of Crescent City School District, daughter of Scot and Jennifer Klump of Crescent City. She attended Iroquois West High School and will attend Illinois State University in the fall.
— Caleb Meister of Central High School, son of Eric and Sara Meister of Ashkum. He will attend Illinois State University.
— Nathan Kohn of Central High School, son of Martin and Beth Kohn of Clifton. He will attend Eastern Illinois University.
— Kylee Faupel of Donovan High School, daughter of David and Molly Faupel of Donovan. She will attend Kankakee Community College.
— Payton Winge of Donovan High School, son of Kendra Pauley of Donovan. He will attend Blackbird Academy.
— Julian McKelvey of Wellington School District. He attended Hoopeston Area High school and will attend Purdue Northwest University in the fall.
— Waylon Lee of Wellington School District, son of Craig and Christy Lee of Wellington. He attended Hoopeston Area High School and will attend Purdue University this fall.
— Adeline Sharp of Iroquois West High School, daughter of Jason and Lorene Sharp of Gilman. She will attend Illinois State University.
— Kamden Kimmel of Iroquois West High School, son of Kris and Kristen Kimmel of Gilman. He will attend Illinois State University.
— Madison Hardwick of Milford High School, daughter of William and Alison Hardwick of Milford. She will attend Belmont University.
— Cole Podis of Milford High School, son of Damian and Debbie Podis of Milford. He will attend Kankakee Community College.
— Emily Robidoux of Buckley-Loda School District, daughter of Jennifer Wise of Buckley. She attended Paxton-Buckley-Loda High School and will attend University of Texas Rio Grande Valley this fall.
— Jashanpreet Ghotra of Buckley-Loda School District, son of Rajuda and Surinder Kaur Ghotra of Loda. He will attend DePaul University.
— Brynlee Wright of Sheldon School District, daughter of Chad and Kylie Wright of Sheldon. She attended Milford High School and will attend Kankakee Community College in the fall.
— Jasmine Davis of Sheldon School District, daughter of Robert and Barbara Davis of Sheldon. She attended Milford High School and will attend University of Illinois in the fall.
— Elizabeth Wittenborn of Watseka Community High School, daughter of Sean and Rebecca Wittenborn of Watseka. She will attend Purdue University.
— Natalie Peterson of Watseka Community High School, daughter of Jeff and Samantha Petersen. She will attend University of Illinois.