WOODWORTH, ILLINOIS — Six students from St. Paul’s Lutheran School in Woodworth were recently honored as class winners of the Iroquois County Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) Poster Contest, according to information provided by the district. Posters submitted by Jude Meyer (3rd), Cadence Tammen (4th), Aleigha Rudisill (5th), Natalie Tatro (6th), Hannah Stone (7th) and Chloe Wagner (8th) were selected as class winners. They were recognized in front of their fellow students and teachers.
“Healthy Soil = Healthy Life” was the theme for the 2021 SWCD Poster Contest.
Each year the Iroquois SWCD sponsors the Conservation Poster Contest for students in grades 3-8 who either attend an Iroquois County school or physically live in Iroquois County. Each years’ poster contest has a different theme. SWCD Directors and staff judge posters based on theme, neatness, spelling, originality, and message; one winning poster is chosen from each class that enters. For more information, contact the Iroquois SWCD at (815) 432-3946, ext. 3.