Iroquois County Sheriff Cliton J. Perzee announced April 7 that four $1,000 scholarships will be awarded, according to information provided.
The four $1,000 scholarships will be for the 2022-23 academic year, excluding summer session.
Th goal of the scholarship is to assist worthy Iroquois County students in paying for tuition, books and fees. The applicant must be a permanent resident of Iroquois County and be enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student.
The scholarships are funded by the annual golf outing which is sponsored by the sheriff and the county business community.
Interested students may pick up a scholarship application at the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office, 550 S. 10th St., Watseka, or download an application from the county website at www.co.iroquois.il.us.
Applications must be received or postmarked by May 17 and delivered to: Sheriff Clinton J. Perzee, P.O. Box 67, 550 S. 10th St., Watseka, Illinois, 60970.