Free developmental screening is being offered to families with children three to five in Iroquois County. According to information provided, children three to five years of age will receive screening for vision, hearing, speech and overall preschool skills. Free preschool classes are available to children who qualify. Appointments are necessary to make sure all students move through the screening in a timely manner.
Staff from the Easter Seals Jump Start program will also be on site at each location to do screenings for children birth to age 2. Please call the school district or ISEA to make an appointment.
Screenings for the Iroquois West School District #10 will be on Thursday, March 9 from 8:30 a.m.-2:50 p.m. They will be at the Gilman United Methodist Church. Call the Danforth Elementary School at 815-269-2230 to make an appointment.
Screenings for Iroquois County Unit #9 will be on Friday, March 10 from 8:30 a.m.-2:50 p.m. They will be held at the Unit #9 District Office. Call the Wanda Kendall School at 815-432-2112 to make an appointment.
Screenings for Milford Area Public Schools #124 will be on Thursday, March 16 from 8:30 a.m.-2:50 p.m. They will be held at the Milford Christian Church. Call Milford Grade School at 815-889-4174 to make an appointment.
Screenings for the Donovan District #3 will be on Friday, March 17 from 8:30 a.m.-2:50 p.m. They will be held at the Donovan United Methodist Church. Call the Donovan Grade School at 815-486-7321 to make an appointment.
To make an appointment for any of the screenings, people can also call Iroquois Special Education Association from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. to schedule an appointment.
If a person is unable to make the screening in their school district, they can schedule one in another district. Students in the Crescent-Iroquois District #249 and Cissna Park District #6 can make an appointment at any screening. Preschool screening is a service of the Iroquois County Public Health Department, Iroquois Special Education Association, the Local Interagency Council (LIC), Easter Seals Jumpstart Program, and the local school district.