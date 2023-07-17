Free developmental screening is being offered to families with children three to five in Iroquois County. Children three to five years of age will receive screening for vision, hearing, speech and overall preschool skills. According to information provided, free preschool classes are available to children who qualify. Appointments are necessary to make sure all students move through the screening in a timely manner.
Staff from the Easter Seals Jump Start program will also be on site at each location to do screenings for children birth to age 2. Please call the school district or ISEA to make an appointment.
Screenings for Milford Area Public Schools #124 will be held on Tuesday, August 1st from 8:30 am-2:50 pm. They will be held at the Milford Christian Church. Call Milford Grade School at 815-889-4174 to make an appointment.
Screenings for Iroquois County Unit #9 will be held on Wednesday, August 2nd from 8:30 am-2:50 pm. They will be held at the Unit #9 District Office. Call the Wanda Kendall School at 815-432-2112 to make an appointment.
Screenings for the Iroquois West School District #10 will be held on Thursday, August 3rd from 8:30 am-2:50 pm. They will be at the Gilman United Methodist Church. Call the Danforth Elementary School at 815-269-2230 to make an appointment.
To make an appointment for any of the screenings, you can also call Iroquois Special Education Association from 9:00 am-3:00 pm to schedule an appointment.
If you are unable to make the screening in your school district, you can schedule one in another district. Students in the Crescent-Iroquois District #249, Donovan District #3 and Cissna Park District #6 can make an appointment at any screening. Preschool screening is a service of the Iroquois County Public Health Department, Iroquois Special Education Association, the Local Interagency Council (LIC), Easter Seals Jumpstart Program, and the local school district.