Free developmental screening is being offered to families with children three  to five in Iroquois County. Children three to five years of age will receive screening for vision, hearing, speech and overall preschool skills. According to information provided, free preschool classes are available to children who qualify. Appointments are necessary to make sure all students move through the screening in a timely manner.

Staff from the Easter Seals Jump Start program will also be on site at each location to do screenings for children birth to age 2. Please call the school district or ISEA to make an appointment.

Tags