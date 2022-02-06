The Iroquois County Republican Women’s Club is proud to announce we will be awarding a $500 scholarship this year to an Iroquois County 2022 graduating high school female senior, according to a news release from the club.
Qualifications for the scholarship include: must be at least three (3) year current resident of Iroquois County; must be a registered voter if the recipient will be 18 by Nov. 8, 2022; proof of US Citizenship; a letter of recommendation; copy of recipient's most recent high school transcript; must be a member of or a relative of a member of the Iroquois County Republican’s Women’s Club. Those who would like to be a member may email the club for an application or print the application off the club Facebook page.
Applications are available from Iroquois County high school counselors or by emailing iroquoisgopwomen@gmail.com. Applications are due April 15. Academic excellence, involvement in extracurricular/community activities and involvement in Republican Party politics will be the primary criteria in determining the winner. Anyone wishing to become a member of the Republican Women can email us or call/text 815-383-4610 for more information.