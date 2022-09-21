The Iroquois County Public Health Department (ICPHD) now has flu vaccine available. “The CDC and the Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) are strongly advising vaccinations for everyone 6 months of age or older,” said Jane Newell, RN, BSN, Director of Nursing Services for ICPHD.
Adult flu vaccine is available in our office by appointment or walk-in for individuals over the age of 18, Monday- Friday; 9 AM- 3:30 PM. Flu vaccine is also available for children 6 months and older by appointment. Please call 815-432-2483 to schedule your appointment. Please note that individuals under the age of 18 must have a parent or guardian present at the time of vaccination. A physician’s order is required prior to giving a vaccination to a pregnant or breastfeeding woman.