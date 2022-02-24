February is American Heart Month. During American Heart Month, the Iroquois County Public Health Department encourages residents to focus on cardiovascular health.
High blood pressure increases risk for cardiovascular disease and stroke. High blood pressure can also lead to other health issues. Factors that can contribute to high blood pressure include lack of activity, smoking, family history of high blood pressure, and diets high in saturated fat and cholesterol. Monitoring blood pressure and working with your healthcare provider to address high blood pressure are important steps for improving cardiovascular health and decreasing risk for cardiovascular disease.
The Iroquois County Public Health Department offers free walk-in blood pressure screenings for the public from 9:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Monday-Friday. ICPCHD is located at 1001 East Grant Street in Watseka.