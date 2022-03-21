A piano recital will be presented by the students of Pat Neal of Watseka at First Christian and Living Hope Church, 546 N. 6th St. in Watseka on March 27. Students who will be performing solos and duets in the program. They are, back row from the left: Seth Wittenborn, Marisa Clark, Sophie Simpson, Mitchell Galyen, Jackie Lynch, Kelsey Gioja, Joel Yergler (Cissna Park), and Zakk Clar, Lincoln and Kipten Steiner (Cissna Park), Lexi Willms (Clifton), David Parmenter, Lily Heaton, Isaac Heaton (Cissna Park), Ellie Simpson, Kate Sabol, Adelynn Andrews (Onarga), Lydia Parmenter and Anna Parmenter, at Olivet..
The audience will enjoy solos and duets from all the students. At the intermission, the audience will go to the church's vestibule to judge students' entries of the Recital Project. Each student was to choose a composer. They were to document some of the challenges that the composer faced while he or she was composing some of the world's greatest music! How did they handle those challenges? What can we learn from them? The students were to creatively assemble all this information along with other interesting facts about their chosen composer, on a poster, scrapbook, or whatever they chose to use. The audience will select one student's Project as the most creative, informative and inspirational, as the winner in each age division, 3rd-5th; 6th-8th; and High School.
One former student, Anna Parmenter, and one current student, Mitchell Galyen, have been honored to win back-to-back titles of the IAAF (Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs) Talent Competitions in Springfield this January and in January of 2020. After winning the Iroquois County Fair competitions in July, they each went on to the big event in Springfield the following January and competed with first place winners of ALL county fairs in Illinois. They will both play their competition pieces that won them the titles. They'll also team up in a piano duet at the conclusion of the program.
The public is invited to attend the recital and enjoy performances by these young, talented musicians and guest performers. A reception will be conducted in the church Fellowship Hall following the program.