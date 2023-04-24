CHICAGO – Rodney S. Alford, MD, MBA, was elected president of the Illinois State Medical Society (ISMS) during its recent annual meeting, according to a news release from the society.
Dr. Alford received his medical degree from Loyola Stritch School of Medicine in Maywood, Illinois and completed his residency at Cook County Hospital (Stroger) in both internal medicine and pediatrics. He also received an MBA from Olivet Nazarene University and is board-certified in pediatrics. Dr. Alford served in the rural community of Pembroke Township, Illinois for almost 30 years, and then practiced at the Iroquois Memorial Hospital Multi-Specialty Clinic in Watseka, Illinois. He also worked at Aunt Martha’s Clinic in Danville, Illinois for three years. He recently accepted a new position as medical director for the Pontiac Correctional Center.