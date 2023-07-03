June 1 to June 30, 2023
June 1 to June 30, 2023
Gregory Michael Roeder, Gilman and Adrienne Erika Mack, Gilman, applied June 1
Daniel Andrade Jr, Onarga, and Paulina Thanayri Avelar Hernandez, Onarga, applied June 5
Steven Wayne Finnell, Watseka, and Tiffany Marie Burden, Watskea, applied June 6
Jeffrey Wyatt Claire, Buckley, and Kacie Mae Haag, Buckley, applied June 9
Nathan Michael Love, Bonfield, and Della Ione Ritter, Chebanse, applied June 12
Scott Richard Pflaumer, Watseka, and Billie Jo Polom, Watseka, applied June 12
Dennis Michael Woodard, Clifton, and Vicki Jo Woodard, St. Anne, applied June 13
David Steven Martin, Sheldon, and Lacy Dale Brandenburg, Sheldon, applied June 14
James Ray Bolin, Hillsboro, Indiana, and Joan Elizabeth Kish, Sheldon, applied June 15
Derek Wildstar Littlejohn, Watseka, and Jennifer Reva Avalos, Watseka, applied June 20
Richard Lee Evans II, Danforth, and Jeanne Marie Long, Danforth, applied June 21
Robert Andrew Howes, Askhum, and Kaylee Nicole Stauffer, Ashkum, applied June 27
Andrew Jackson Dunaway, Lisle, and Connie Lyn Singleton, New Lenox, applied June 27
