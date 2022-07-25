Members of the Iroquois County Historical Society will offer grilled tenderloin sandwiches Friday, Aug. 5, from 4-7 p.m. The sandwiches will be sold in the Red Barn, located on the east side of the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka.

This is a fundraiser for the ICHS, a non-profit organization, which raises funds throughout the year to help with the maintenance, upkeep, repair, renovations and etc. for the Old Courthouse Museum.

