Members of the Iroquois County Historical Society will offer grilled tenderloin sandwiches Friday, Aug. 5, from 4-7 p.m. The sandwiches will be sold in the Red Barn, located on the east side of the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka.
This is a fundraiser for the ICHS, a non-profit organization, which raises funds throughout the year to help with the maintenance, upkeep, repair, renovations and etc. for the Old Courthouse Museum.
Future fundraising events include a yard sale from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, and from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13. The group will host a fish fry from 4-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30, as the kickoff to the annual Harvest Daze. Harvest Daze will run Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 1 and 2, on the grounds of the museum.
On Oct. 30, Jessic Michna will present “Salem Witch Trials: Trial by Fire.” It was a new world and the settlers from England had gained a foothold in the verdant land called “Amerika.” Old traditions would be laid aside, new ones instituted, and greed, jealousy and suspicion would still persist. Were these at the root of “The Salem Witch Trials?” Innocent residents of Salem, Mass., were tried and many executed in perhaps the most infamous chapter in early American history.
And, to round out a year of events, Terry Lynch will present “Legends of St. Nicholas” at 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 4. This will celebrate the opening of the museum's annual Christmas Tree Lane. Lynch portrays the Old English Father Christmas to tell the story of St. Nicholas, the protector of children throughout the ages. This one-man interactive presentation will give the audience a new perspective on the origins of St. Nicholas in various cultures, of popular Christmas symbols, and of Christmas traditions worldwide.
In November, dates will be announced for trees to be decorated for Christmas Tree Lane. This year there is no set theme so museum staff look forward to see all the creativity this brings out in people. Tree decorating is open to anyone – individuals, families, church members, organizations, groups, businesses, classrooms – anyone who wants to decorate a tree is invited to participate. Christmas Tree Lane is a true welcoming of the holiday season to the Old Courthouse Museum.