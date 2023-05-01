Iroquois County

The annual meeting of the Iroquois County Historical Society took place April 30. Several members attended the meeting, which took place in the courtroom of the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka.

President Diane Gagnon called the meeting to order at 1 p.m. She read the report of the ICHS for the past year. All storm windows of the museum were removed, with all windows being glazed, caulked, washed and painted. New storm windows were ordered as some are missing. The bars on the outside of the vault windows were removed, sandblasted, primed, painted and welded back into place.