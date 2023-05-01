The annual meeting of the Iroquois County Historical Society took place April 30. Several members attended the meeting, which took place in the courtroom of the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka.
President Diane Gagnon called the meeting to order at 1 p.m. She read the report of the ICHS for the past year. All storm windows of the museum were removed, with all windows being glazed, caulked, washed and painted. New storm windows were ordered as some are missing. The bars on the outside of the vault windows were removed, sandblasted, primed, painted and welded back into place.
During the past year, the front of the building, capitols and coal bin doors were painted. Stalls of the men’s restroom in the basement underwent rust removal, then primed and painted. Upstairs, the walls of the toy room and office machines room were scraped and painted, with both having window ledges and base trim painted. On the lower level, the floor of the rock room and doctor’s room were painted the same as the basement hallway and south entrance. On the main floor, the kitchen’s east and south walls were scraped and painted. Doors and door frames in the basement were all painted. In the parlor, which is on the third floor, no painting took place but the carpet was removed and vinyl flooring was laid.
Gagnon noted two lights were fixed for genealogy, and a light fixture in the ceiling over the south stairway that didn’t work was removed and two wall sconces installed. Lights in the big vault were replaced, properly installed and connected to light switches. Some of the outside security lights didn’t work so all were replaced with LED lights.
Landscaping over the past year included the removal of all the bushes in the front yard and the yard was reseeded. The weed patch was tilled up, leveled, and replaced with river rock and edging. Three small bushes and some grasses were planted, and river rock and edging were laid along the west side of the building. The path from the front sidewalk to the memorial garden has been edged and filled with stone, and new rock was placed in the memorial garden.
The boiler of the museum had to have a back burner support replaced. When the boiler is drained, that water goes into a sump pump pit. The sump pump was replaced and the metal pipe which the water drained through was replaced with PVC. A couple thermostats and some leaky pipes were replaced, as were valves on the radiators in the genealogy library.
Gagnon said 56 of the building’s windows have new light-filtering blinds, with blinds added to windows which previously had none, and replacing blinds which were in bad shape. Shingles which blew off the tower and south side of the building were replaced, and the Red Barn had a water heater element replaced. A wonderful addition to the Red Barn was the donation of a pop cooler. A new sign was made and installed in the front yard, and the elevator was inspected and passed with flying colors.
As the ICHS is a non-profit organization, the group conducts several fundraisers throughout the year. Those events from the past year included the annual non-event, hot dog sales at the July 4th celebration, in addition to sponsoring its first pet show; two yard sales (conducted during Watseka’s town-wide sales) and a tenderloin sandwich sale. The group’s largest fundraiser is Harvest Daze, which surpassed all expectations in 2022. The weather was perfect, which prompted a large attendance, the car show was the biggest ever and the addition of The Kids Zone was a hit with all. The Kids Zone was sponsored by Kiwanis, Juvenile Justice System, Watseka FFA and ICHS and it is hoped to expand that area of Harvest Daze in 2023.
In the past year, the ICHS, along with the Iroquois County Genealogical Society, entered a float in the 4th of July parade and won first place. A float was also entered in the Christmas parades at Watseka and Milford, but no placing for those. Christmas Tree Lane had over 40 trees and 24 entries in the Christmas House Gallery. Glenn Raymond’s first and third graders viewed Christmas Tree Lane and the House Gallery. In the spring, the home school cooperation classes toured the museum, and Gagnon noted Watseka Park District children often use the yard for fun and games.
Minutes of the 2022 annual meeting were included in the program booklet.
Bob Harwood gave the treasurer’s report and stressed the importance of fundraisers.
Ginny Lee, representing the ICGS, read the group’s report which covered November 2021 through October 2022. Lee reviewed the Ground Hog’s Day meal, originally scheduled for Feb. 2 but rescheduled to the first day of spring due to weather; the May Souperstitious Supper, a program celebrating women in May called “Notable Women of Iroquois County,” and a program on the Founding Fathers of Iroquois County in June.
Lee also discussed the parade float entries, and the ICGS’ booth at the county fair which featured the duck game, grab bags and book sale. In July the group conducted a fundraiser with Monical’s Pizza, and a cook-out took place at Walmart in August. A cemetery walk at Prairie Dell near Iroquois was successful, as was the walk at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Cemetery in Woodworth. The group sold soup and cornbread at Harvest Daze in October, and sponsored the pumpkin tent, which had numerous entries. The group conducted its annual meeting in November and hosted its annual open house in December to honor and thank all board members and volunteers.
Jody Munsterman, chairman of the membership committee, reported four new life memberships and 18 new or renewed memberships had been received. The committee is aware of eight members who have passed during the past year, and note was made the ICHS needs to attract new members. If anyone is interested in an annual or lifetime membership, call the museum at 815-432-2215.
Stephanie Bowers reviewed the Accessions Committee report. This committee remains committed to helping save the history of Iroquois County. Due to limited space, the committee strives to accept only artifacts which have a connection to the county. The group accepted 308 items from 59 donors the past year, and those items ranged from Iroquois County Fair ribbons and a 1939 map of northeast Iroquois County to photos of the Milford Canning Company and a Wellington school beanie.
The Memorials Committee report was read by Catherine Williams, which noted donations were received in memory of four deceased members. This committee uses donations to do upkeep or restoration of some of the exhibits. The next project the group will look into is the restoration of a desk that belonged to Watseka educator Nettie Davis.
Vickie Webster read the report for the programs committee. Programs this past year included “The Secret of Postcards” in April with the next program presented by Zumwalt Acres in June. At Halloween there was the program “Trial by Fire: The Salem Witchcraft Trials” and “The Legend of St. Nick” took place in December. The group’s final program for the year was Jessica Michna portraying Laura Ingalls Wilder.
Albert Day, of the nominations committee, read the slate of officers: Diane Gagnon, president; Jody Munsterman, vice president; Bob Harwood, treasurer; and Stephanie Bowers, secretary. Each position is for two years. The slate was accepted as presented by members.
Before adjourning, Gagnon reminded everyone of some of the 2023 activities: yard sale May 19-20, with hours 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday; the pet show and hot dog fundraiser at the Red Barn on July 4; a booth set up at the Iroquois County Fair July 18-22; a tenderloin fundraiser from 4-6 p.m. Aug. 4; the fall garage sale Friday and Saturday, Aug. 11-12; the Harvest Daze opening fish fry 4-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6; Harvest Daze weekend Oct. 7-8; and the opening of Christmas Tree Lane Dec. 3.
The Old Courthouse Museum contains a wealth of information and mementoes of Iroquois County history. Many of the rooms and displays have been renovated or updated this past year. The ICHS supports the museum and as a non-profit group, depends on the donations of individuals and businesses to keep the museum renovated, updated, restored and open to the public. Museum volunteers encourage groups to arrange tours of the historic building. For more information on the museum, or to arrange a tour, call 815-432-2215 between the hours of 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.