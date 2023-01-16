The Iroquois County Genealogical Society, a non-profit organization, will host a Ground Hog Day (pulled pork sandwich) fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2. The event will take place at the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka.
The time of 3 p.m. is tentative as serving will stop when the food is sold out.
Cost of a meal is donation. The menu includes the sandwich, baked beans, cole slaw, broccoli salad, potato salad and dessert. Diners can eat-in or get their meal to go.
The ICGS is located in the museum. Days and hours of operation are Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The group is available to help those who are just beginning to research their family roots or to assist the seasoned researcher. A One-on-One is offered when needed so if you would like a volunteer researcher to help you with your genealogical quest, call 815-432-3730. The group also provides a variety of events throughout the year, including the popular cemetery walks.