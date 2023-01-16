The Iroquois County Genealogical Society, a non-profit organization, will host a Ground Hog Day (pulled pork sandwich) fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2. The event will take place at the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka.

The time of 3 p.m. is tentative as serving will stop when the food is sold out.

Tags

Trending Food Videos