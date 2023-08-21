The Iroquois County Genealogical Society will host a virtual cemetery walk at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10. The event will take place at the Crescent City Community Center, 301 Main Street. It is hoped to have this program recorded so it can be uploaded to the group's website at a later time.
The featured cemeteries will be Nielsen Cemetery, Thomas Cemetery, Old Pioneer Cemetery, Rothgeb, Venum Cemetery and Rosenberger Cemetery. These are cemeteries from the Milford area which are hard-to-get-to and don't allow much space for parking. The program will feature pictures of each cemetery and a bit of history on each one.
The program is free but the ICGS is a non-profit organization so donations are always welcome.
Refreshments will be available after the program.
For more information, call 815-432-3730 between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., Tuesday through Friday. You can also send an email to iroqgene@gmail.com or visit the group's Facebook page (Iroquois County