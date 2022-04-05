A Friday the 13th is coming in May and the Iroquois County Genealogical Society will again conduct a “Soup”erstitious Supper. The drive-through meal will begin at 4 p.m. Friday, May 13, at the Red Barn, which is located on the grounds of the Old Courthouse Museum, 103 W. Cherry, Watseka. Cost is donation and serving will continue until the soup is gone. The Red Barn is accessed by using the alleyway off Cherry Street.
Featured at this supper will be four wonderful soups: Potato, chili, vegetable and chicken noodle. Each serving of soup will come with crackers.
There are several picnic tables on the museum grounds, so if the weather is good, those who purchase soup are welcome to enjoy their supper at one of the tables.
The ICGS is a non-profit organization and it depends on fundraisers such as this to continue its mission in preserving the history of Iroquois County. It offers many, many resources to those have an interest in their family trees. If you would like to have a one-on-one session with someone from the ICGS, call 815-432-3730 and arrange an appointment. ICGS volunteers can also be reached by sending an email to iroqgene@gmail.com, visiting their web page: www.iroquoiscountygenealogy.org, or by visiting the group's Facebook page: Iroquois County Genealogical Society. Office hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, but can be open by appointment.