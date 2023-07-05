The Iroquois Fair Talent Show will be in front of the grandstand opening night at 5 p.m. July 18 prior to the Queen Contest, according to information from the contest committee.
The 51st Talent Show will have contestant in two levels. Among the Junior Division contestants will be the dance group Elite Energy with dancers Reece Castongia, Dahlia Johnson, Addison McTaggart, Alari Moreland, Natalie Tatro, and Melody Vice dancing to Crown Up; Ainsley Niewold will bring a rousing trumpet solo with Lyra; dance group The First Impressions with dancers Haddie Devries, Eleanora Hildebrand, Emmaline Hildebrand, Carroll Prince and Melody Vice dancing to You’re Never Fully Dressed Without a Smile; Paige Miller will bring to life the Broadway hit Tightrope from Hamilton; The Drama Llamas will bring to our stage their rendition of The Young and the Soapless; Abby Tindle will bring to you This is Me from the musical Hamilton; Reed Goldenstein will put his magic fingers on the piano with a rousing Piano Medley; Claire Schumacher will sing Almost There from The Princess and the Frog; Kate Sabol and Ellie Simpson will partner up on the piano with Bluegrass Bounce; Natalie Ader will round out the Junior Division singing the hit Tishomingo.