1

The Iroquois County Christmas Cantata will be presented this year. 

 Photo by Phil Gioja, Center Street Productions

“Hope of the Broken World”, will be presented this year by the Iroquois County Cantata Choir.

Singers from 7th grade on up are welcome to join the 2022 choir and celebrate the birth of Jesus in this unique, ecumenical way, according to information provided.

Tags

Trending Food Videos