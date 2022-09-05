After two years of silence due to COVID-19, the Iroquois County Christmas Cantata is back.
The cantata organizers said this year’s cantata choir will present the musical, “Hope of the Broken World” by Dave Clark and David T. Clydesdale in four December presentations.
To anyone who’s never sung in an Iroquois County Choir, this year just might be a good time. The group invites all new and seasoned singers to join the choir. Anyone 7th grade through adult is sincerely invited to join this ecumenical county choir celebrating Christ’s birth.
Those who sang in the 89-voice choir for this cantata nine years ago are asked to join again and bring their book if they still have it. Those who have questions or just want to let them know you’ll join are asked to go to the Iroquois County Christmas Cantata Facebook page and message them.
Every year the cantata committee selects a worthy Iroquois County organization and makes a donation to the group following the cantata presentations. This year's recipient will be the IMH Hospice Memorial Fund. According to La-Zann Yana, Volunteer and Outreach Coordinator, “IMH Hospice is non-profit and has been caring for patients and their families for over 26 years! All donations go into a memorial fund which is used for family/patients’ needs. No patient is denied service due to inability to pay, thanks to donations to the IMH Hospice Memorial Fund.”
Rehearsals for the 45th annual Iroquois Christmas Cantata, “Hope of the Broken World”, will begin at 1 p.m. Oct. 2 Sunday afternoons at the First Christian/Living Hope Church, 546 N. 6th Street in Watseka. Anyone who is unable to attend Sunday rehearsals are asked to go to the church at 6:30 on Tuesday nights beginning Oct. 4 and for the repeat of that Sunday’s practice. Singers are asked to bring $20 to the first rehearsal which will cover a portion of the cost of their spiraled books, listening CD, and supplemental music that will be used.
To obtain free Cantata tickets, call 708-522-2272 and follow voicemail instructions. The group will have updates in newspapers, on the radio, and on the Facebook page, Iroquois County Christmas Cantata.
Presentations of “Hope of the Broken World” will be at 2 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. Dec. 18, 7 p.m. Dec. 20 and 7 p.m. Dec. 23.