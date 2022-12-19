The Iroquois County Christmas Cantata “Hope of the Broken World” made two presentations so far, with the third presentation slated for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, and the final presentation at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23.
Reserved seats are still available for the Friday presentation and those can be obtained by calling 779-235-0094. There is no cost to attend the cantata; however, an offering is taken to offset the costs of producing the presentations, with the remainder donated to a worthy organization. This year's recipient of funds will be the Iroquois Memorial Hospital Hospice Memorial Fund. IMH Hospice is a non-profit which has provided care for patients and their families more than 26 years. Donations to the memorial fund are used for patient/family needs. No patient is denied service due to inability to pay.
Prior to Sunday's performances, the welcome was by Sally and Erik Parmenter, who served as narrators, with an invocation by Daniel Cross. Presentations take place at First Christian/Living Hope Church, 546 North Sixth, Watseka. Pastors are Roy Johnson and Ben Stone.
Directorship of the choir this year was divided among Denise Kosik and Pat Neal, with Jessica Fehland leading the youth choir, “Joyful Noyz.”
Members of “Joyful Noyz” are Ellie Simpson, Olivia Ladd, Emersyn Kingdon, Seth Wittenborn, Jasmine Schroeder, Sydney Nuss, Kade Legan, Blakely Henneike, Kolbee Shoufler and Seth Wittenborn.
As the choir entered the church, the audience was invited to sing along “Gloria in Excelsis Deo!” The presentation opened with the cantata choir and Joyful Noyz singing “Let There be Joy,” followed by a solo performance by Jessica Fehland of “When the Little Baby Boy was Born.” That solo will be sung by Kena Clark for the two remaining presentations.
Mendi Wolfe was the featured soloist of “Hope of the Broken World,” with Jordyn Ward performig a solo during “The Great I Am.” During “A King Is Coming To Town,” Earl Kroll was the soloist with a special performance by the Praise Team, which is made up of Deb Monk, Jani Massey, Larry Buess, Andrew Buess, Dale Weaver and Jeff Petersen. The entire choir then sang “Sing We Gloria!”
The Cantata choir sang “For All to See,” with “Family Signs” “signing” the song. Joyful Noyz performed “A Strange Way to Save the World,” which featured Faith Aaron and Payton Anderson as soloists and a quintet made up of Raegan Gooding, Dale Weaver, Kimra Anderson, Samantha Gooding and David Nagele.
The congregation joined the cantata choir during the singing of “Silent Night,” followed by the cantata choir singing “O Holy Night.” Calley Kaeb was the featured soloist during “Who Could Imagine a King,” Kassidy Crabtree was the featured soloist during “While You Were Sleeping,” and Jayne Henrichs and Gary Cahoe sang a duet during “Let There Be Light.” The cantata choir and Joyful Noyz closed the presentation with “Let There Be Joy.”
“Hope of the Broken World” was created by David T. Clydesdale and David Clark.
Cantata choir members are: Dr. David Nagele of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Kentland, IN; Kena Clark, Jayne Henrichs, Denise Kosik, Ruth Newman and Megan Schippert of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Woodworth; Gloria Huizenga of Danforth Reformed Church; Pam Kissack and Shirley Redeker of St. Peter's Lutheran Church of Crescent City; Sharon Hoy and Cathy Shide of Milford Christian Church; and Tyler Robinson of Living Word Church, Roberts.
Other cantata choir members are Andrew Buess and Larry Buess of St. James Lutheran of Lafayette, Ind.; Pat Ward of Immaculate Conception, Gilman; Suzanne Light of Darrow Church of Christ, Deb Monk of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Gilman; Dale Weaver of Bethel Baptist, Bourbonnais; Jeanne Brown, Bob Burd, Amy Dickte, Jessica Fehland, Pastor Darla Holden, Lyle Kofoot, Hannah Mitchello, Jeff Petersen and Mary Thrall, all of the United Methodist Church, Watseka.
Other singers are: Jordyn Ward of Asbury Methodist, Kankakee; Calley Kaeb of Grace Bible Church, Cissna Park; Kade Legan of Calvary Lutheran Church; Kassidy Crabtree and Jani Massey of Cornerstone Church; and Kimra Anderson, Payton Anderson, Trey Bruens, Gary Cahoe, Raegan Gooding and Samantha Gooding of St. Edmund's Catholic Church, Watseka.
The remaining singers are: Pam Cross, Anna Parmenter, Erik Parmenter, Sally Parmenter, Leah Renee Pettry, Abby Stone and Abby Tindle of Living Hope Church; Faith Aaron, Sydney Nuss, Jeff Shaner, Mandi Shaner and Ellie Simpson of Trinity Church; and Kelly Berry, Blakely Heinneike, Earl Kroll, Greg Muehling, Linda Muehling, Pat Neal, Jasmine Schroeder, Pryscilla Stam, Tod Waters and Mendi Wolfe, of First Christian Church, Watseka.
Pianists for the cantata are Anna Parmenter, Kelsey Gioja and Mitchell Galyen, with Cathy Shide in charge of multimedia, Chris Meredith in charge of sound, David Parmenter in charge of the spotlight, and Kelsey Gioja manning the lights.