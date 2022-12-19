The Iroquois County Christmas Cantata “Hope of the Broken World” made two presentations so far, with the third presentation slated for 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, and the final presentation at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 23.

Reserved seats are still available for the Friday presentation and those can be obtained by calling 779-235-0094. There is no cost to attend the cantata; however, an offering is taken to offset the costs of producing the presentations, with the remainder donated to a worthy organization. This year's recipient of funds will be the Iroquois Memorial Hospital Hospice Memorial Fund. IMH Hospice is a non-profit which has provided care for patients and their families more than 26 years. Donations to the memorial fund are used for patient/family needs. No patient is denied service due to inability to pay.

