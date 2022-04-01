A piano recital was presented at the First Christian/Living Hope Church in Watseka on Sunday, March 27 by the students of Pat Neal.
Those performing piano solos and duets were, back row: Jenny Heaton (Cissna Park), Alexa Krones, Mitchell Galyen, Jackie Lynch, Joel Yergler Cissna Park), Anna Parmenter, Erik Parmenter, and Carey Andrews (Onarga). Middle row: Seth Wittenborn, Sophie Simpson, Zakk Clark, David Parmenter, Kelsey Gioja, Lydia Parmenter, and Lexi Willms (Clifton). Second row: Kipten and Lincoln Steiner (Cissna Park), Kate Sabol, and Lily and Isaac Heaton (Cissna Park). Sitting on the bench are Ellie Simpson and Addy Andrews (Onarga).
All the students participated in a Piano Project that was created by Amy Simpson and judged by this year’s audience! Each student was to “choose a composer, living or dead who had challenges in their lives. How did they overcome those challenges? How would that composer inspire you, the student? And what were some of their most famous compositions and quotes?” The recital audience chose the winners in each age category.
The entries were in age divisions: Elementary, 2nd- 4th grades; Junior Division, 5th- 8th; and Sr. Div., High School. Winners were announced at the end of the recital. In the Elementary Division, the winner was Addy Andrews; the Jr. Div. winner was Ellie Simpson; and winning 1st place in the Sr. Division was Zakk Clark.
Recital Practice Awards were won by students in Jr. and Sr. Divisions who qualified by averaging 180 minutes of practicing per week throughout the year! Winning first place in the Jr. Division, averaging 200 minutes of practicing per week was Lydia Parmenter. The trophy winner in the Sr. Division was Mitchell Galyen, averaging 252 minutes per week.
Student award qualifiers also won individual awards for Best Piano Technique, Scales, Expression, and Rhythm. Listed are those students winning the awards in Jr., then Sr. Divisions:
Best Piano Technique: a tie in Jr. Div., Kate Sabol and Ellie Simpson; Sr. Div., Lexi Willms.
Best Rhythm award went to Seth Wittenborn and David Parmenter.
Best in Music Expression award was received by Lydia Parmenter and Mitchell Galyen.
In the Best Scales category, winners were Kipten Steiner and Kelsey Gioja.
The two newest students were introduced and received a certificate for Outstanding Practice, Promise, and Potential. They are Addy Andrews of Onarga and Isaac Heaton of Cissna Park.
The Most Improved Pianist awards went to those who showed steady improvement and well-prepared lessons throughout the year. In Jr. Division, first runners-up were Seth Wittenborn and Kate Sabol. The Jr. Div. winner was Lydia Parmenter. In Sr. Division, 1st runners-up were David Parmenter and Lexi Willms. Taking first place for advancing the most through the year were Mitchell Galyen and Kelsey Gioja.
The recital ended with Anna Parmenter and Mitchell Galyen presenting their solos that won them back-to-back first place titles of the IAAF Talent Competitions in Springfield. All the winners of county fair talent competitions met and competed at the State level. Anna competed and won 1st place in 2020. There was no Convention in 2021 because of Covid restrictions. Then Mitchell won the state title this past January 2022.
A reception was conducted in the church’s Fellowship Hall following the program.