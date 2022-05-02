Thirty-four students from throughout Iroquois County were recognized with certificates during the recent Iroquois County Administrators' Association's Student Recognition Luncheon. The event took place Thursday, April 28 at the Crescent City Community Center. Lunch was catered by Monical's.
Students are chosen by school principals as those who show leadership, good citizenship, go above and beyond what is needed, receive good grades, and have a positive attitude.
From Cissna Park Elementary, students chosen for the honor were Jadriene Neukomm and Piper Scheffer; the junior high students were Addison Lucht and Josie Neukomm, and the high school students were Kaylee McWethy and Emma Morrical. Principal at the elementary school is Bethanie Marshall, and principal of the junior high and high school is Mark Portwood.
Crescent City principal Jim DeMay attended the event with his students Grace Robinson and Gavin Kollmann.
Lylow Kaufman and Aidan Merino were chosen from the Donovan fifth grade, Madelyn Loy and Kayden Lafond received the honor for eighth grade, and seniors Weston Laurea and Dalton Anderson were chosen from the high school. Principal of Donovan schols is Andy Jordan.
Gilman Elementary students Molly Cheney and Sydney Haase attended the event with their principal Jim Harkins, Addison Dietz and Lauren Hull attended with Upper Elementary principal Christina Duncan; principal of the middle school, Duane Ehmen, attended with students Leah Honeycutt and Riley Martinez; and high school students Kaylee Cote and Samantha Sigler attended with principal Erin Smith.
Milford Grade School principal Michelle Sobkoviak attended with students Molly Harms and Jason Moore, and high school principal Steve Totheroh attended with students Alivia Schmink and William Teig.
Holly Rice, principal of St. Paul's Lutheran School, Woodworth, attended with Chloe Wagner and Sophia Duis.
Glenn Raymond principal Kevin Mikuce attended with students Brayden Gibson and Reagan VanHoveln; principal of the Watseka junior high, Jeff Perzee, attended with Austin Morris and Noelle Schroeder, and high school principal Travis Findlay attended with Adam Norder and Allie Hoy.
Each student received a certificate in honor of their outstanding performance and achievement.