IROQUOIS COUNTY, ILLINOIS — The Iroquois Antiquers Quester group met recently at the Dragonfly Coffeehouse in Crescent City.
During the meeting members discussed several possible preservation and restoration projects. Suggestions were shared on ways to improve the annual mum sale next fall.
After the monthly meeting was conducted, hostess Rose Blaha presented a program about the “War of the Worlds” radio broadcast of 1938. Orson Wells directed and starred in the broadcast about the HG Wells novel, which took place at the Mercury Theatre. The program was considered to be the first “fake news.” Written between 1895-1897, this is one of the earliest stories to detail a conflict between mankind and an extra-terrestrial race. The broadcast caused public panic among listeners who did not know the Martian invasion was fictional.
If you have an interest in antiques and like to learn about history, joining Questers may be of interest. More information can be obtained by visiting www.questers1944.org.