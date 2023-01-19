SPRINGFIELD- State Senator Tom Bennett (R-Gibson City) is asking for your help to brighten the day of senior citizens across the 53rd Senate District.
“My hope is to make sure that no one feels forgotten on Valentine’s Day, especially those who are living in nursing homes and assisted living facilities,” said Bennett in a press release. “I need your help. A few minutes of your time can make a big difference.”
To help with this goal, Bennett is asking students, scout groups, churches, and other groups to consider creating homemade cards that will be delivered to nursing homes, assisted-living facilities, and other long-term care facilities throughout the 53rd Senate District.
Cards be mailed or dropped off from now until February 7th at Bennett’s district office, which is located at 1715 N. Division St., Morris, Il. 60450. There will be a drop box inside the office during normal business hours, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. There will be a small mailbox outside where cards can be dropped afterhours.